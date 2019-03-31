Otumfuo Makes Case For Quality Education

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

THE ASANTEHENE, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has stated that the days when tribal groups used guns to fight for wealth and expansion is gone forever.

He stated that in these present times “pen has replaced guns” as the weapon that people can use to see improvement in their lives and communities and added that quality education is the only weapon to turn things around in the country.

Addressing the Asante Professionals Club (APC), who had paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace over the weekend, Otumfuo stated that ‘education is key to success.’

“In the olden days we fought with guns to overcome our challenges, those days now belong to history. Pens have now replaced guns in our battle for success,” he said, adding “This means that we should give maximum attention and commitment to education so that we can overcome our challenges like poverty, disease and ignorance.”

He said has been an advocate of quality education and would continue to pursue it to bring total transformation to the country.

The Otumfuo stressed the need for education to be given premium attention at all times in order to help speed-up the developmental process of the state.

According to him, any community or state that would invest heavily in its educational sector, would produce quality human resource to expedite growth.

He tasked members of the APC to be creative and come out with innovations that would help expedite the development of Asanteman and Ghana.

“You are professionals so come out with ideas to improve the educational, health, roads and other sectors and I will lead you to improve Asanteman and Ghana.”

The President of the APC, Vincent Frimpong Manu, said his group will build a school block, valued at Gh¢sa 650,000 in one selected deprived school in Asanteman.

“We are constructing the modern school block to honour Otumfuo on his 20 years milestone on the Golden Stool”, he stated in the presence of the Asantehene.

Frimpong Manu said the APC has plans to develop the agric, education, health and all other aspects in Asanteman to improve the lives of the people.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,

Kumasi