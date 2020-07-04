Sir John’s Former Aide Mourns Him

Sir John

Frank Asiedu Berkoe, Director Political Affairs Office of the Chief of Staff, mourning the passing of his former boss, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John.

Sir John passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from Coronavirus complications.

Frank Asiedu Berkoe popularly called Protozoa was an aide to Sir John when he was General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Indeed, your demise comes as a big shock to all individuals across the spectrums of different political divide,” he wrote.

“Kwadwo, the depth of your thinking and the distinctive nature of your discourse echo the kind of person you were even in your absence. “Me Kwadwo”- as I affectionately call you was an epitome of a humble, resilient dedicated and unquestionably experienced political figure that Ghana’s politics will forever miss,” according to him.

“Your untimely departure has caused an irreplaceable vacuum for the NPP even as we prepare for election 2020. However, we take consolation in the fact that your death will certainly not close the door for the things you stood for but rather rekindled the spirit of patriotism and honesty among the political class and the entire citizenry,” he wrote.

“You remain an institution in your own right and also always presented your political thoughts with sophisticated knowledge and respect for all.”

“The excellent display of unrefined indigenous wisdom and insight on critical national issues and ability to use sharp wit and humour to puncture all forms of mischief and propaganda was legendary. For me, you will be long remembered for your confidence,

enviable human relations skills, expertise and tactful leadership style,” Mr Asiedu Berkoe wrote.

“As a man of many parts, you exhibited leadership in your law career, family life as well as the political arena – where your iconic reflections of political issues remain very unprecedented and forever unmatched,” he said.

“The mentorship and training opportunities you offered me and the countless number of younger generations of our dear party is indelibly imprinted in my heart. You opened your doors to me to function as your Political Assistant from 2010-2014 as the General Secretary of the great NPP. This certainly has shaped my political thinking and understanding of diverse issues. Your advice and words of encouragement even after my appointment as the Director Political Affairs to the Chief of Staff, – Hon. Akosua Frema Osei- Opare will forever be missed. You have been a Father, an Uncle, a Friend, an Anchor and a Mentor.

“My deepest condolences and sympathy go to all of us especially the immediate family.”

By Melvin Tarlue