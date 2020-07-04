Boakye Agyarko Donates To Ho NPP

Former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko has presented some IT equipment to the Volta Regional office of the New Patriotic Party in Ho, the Regional Capital.

The donation was made in response to an earlier request from the executives as they work at ensuring a smooth and accurate Voter Registration Exercise in the Region.

As part of his responsibilities, Mr Agyarko presented the equipment to the party to help them keep records of the ongoing voter registration exercise totally with that of the Electoral Commission at all time and any discrepancy that can be fatal.

The equipment includes some laptops, a projector and some training materials which was received by the Regional Chairman, Makafui Woanyah assisted by other Regional Officers as well as Executives from the Ho Central constituency.

Chairman Woanyah expressed appreciation to Mr Agyarko and also took the opportunity to encourage all well wishers of the party to emulate the gesture and consider supporting the Region as we collectively work at delivering victory for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo come December 7th, 2020.

Together with the Regional Executives, Mr Agyarko visited the Regional Call Centre Monitoring the Registration Exercise.

He commended the volunteers for their time and dedication and also assured them that their work would not go unrewarded.

BY Daniel Bampoe