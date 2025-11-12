Six Dead, Several Injured In Stampede at GAF Recruitment Exercise

A tragic stampede occurred early today at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra during the commencement of the Ghana Armed Forces’ 2025/2026 recruitment exercise, resulting in the death of six potential recruits and injuries to many others.

In a press release issued by the Department of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), preliminary investigations revealed that the stampede was triggered when an unexpected surge of applicants breached security protocols and rushed through the gates ahead of the scheduled screening time.

The statement, signed by Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin, Acting Director General of Public Relations (Ghana Navy), confirmed that the injured are receiving emergency medical attention at the 37 Military Hospital.

She assured the public that medical teams are working tirelessly to stabilise those affected, while arrangements are being made to notify the families of the deceased.

“The Ghana Armed Forces deeply regrets to inform the general public of this tragic incident,” the release stated. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a swift recovery to those injured.”

The GAF also emphasised its commitment to ensuring safety and order in future recruitment exercises and pledged to provide further updates as investigations continue.