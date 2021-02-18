Six Ghanaian Scammers Arrested in US Over $50m Fraud

About six scammers alleged to be US-based Ghanaian citizens have been arrested following a laundering of over $50 million from fraudulent schemes.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, the six-member fraudsters have committed series of fraudulent acts targeting the elderly and small business loans for Covid-19 relief in the United States.

The six-member fraudsters include Farouk Appiedu, 35, Fred Asare, 35, Calvin Freeman, 47, Lord Aning, 28, Saddick Edusei Kissi, 24, and Faisal Ali also known as “Clarence Graveley, 34.

A statement released and dated Wednesday, February 17, 2021 by the United States Department for Justice said four of the suspected criminals controlled more than 45 bank accounts that had deposits totaling approximately $55 million.

The other four names given as Appiedu, Asante, Freeman, and Aning received fraud proceeds from victims of the enterprise in dozen of business bank accounts that they controlled in Virginia, New York, and New Jersey.

According to the statement, the bank account was open in the name of the company they claimed to have formed purposely for the sales of automobiles, food imports and exports, and freight trucking and shipping.

It added that once the proceeds were received by the four in their bank account, they withdrew, transport, and laundered the fraud proceeds to purchase automobiles, food products, and other goods from US –based suppliers and distributors of such products and shipped those products to Ghana and other countries.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke