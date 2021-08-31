Six Robbery, Murder Suspects Arrested

THE Ghana Police Service within the last 24 hours, has arrested 6 suspects for allegedly being involved in robbery and murder incidents in the Ashanti and Savannah regions respectively.

The suspects who are currently in custody assisting in an investigation are; Kofi Poku, Dennis Atta Asamoah Snr, Dennis Atta Asamoah Jnr all drivers’ mates, Asante Edward alias “Oboi,” Dauda Appiah, and Yusif Abdullah.

A Police statement sighted by DGN Online stated that preliminary investigations in the Ashanti Region, revealed suspects Kofi Poku, Dennis Atta Asamoah Snr., Denis Atta Asamoah Jnr., and Asante Edward allegedly stabbed and snatched the handbag of one Sherifa Yakubu, a 22-year-old apprentice hairdresser, now deceased, at Kumasi Academy SHS (KUMACA) Junction, while on her way to Asokore Mampong.

The deceased was rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital but died shortly on arrival.

Also in another case in the Savannah Region, suspects, Dauda Appiah and Yusif Abdullah allegedly robbed their victim off his gold-detecting machine at gunpoint at Telekura, as other accomplices are currently on the run.

The statement noted that a search conducted on them led to the recovery of an empty shell of G3 ammunition, a single barrel gun, and cutlass.

The suspects were arrested through intelligence-led operations and are currently in Police custody pending trial.

BY Daniel Bampoe