Three Arrested Over Boy’s Ritual Murder in Volta

Three persons have been arrested by the Aveyime Divisional Police Command for the alleged decapitation of a 13-year-old boy at Mafi-Dove in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The three are 22-year-old Emmanuel Tsidi Doe, a commercial motor (Okada) rider, Madam Floda Ekpe, a 52-year-old woman of God and 60-year-old Adiku Okudzeto, a church member of Madam Florida.

They were arrested after news broke of the alleged murder of one Kofi, a 13-year-old boy on Sunday, August 29, 2021, for ritual purposes at Mafi-Dove near Aflorkope (an over bank community).

A police situational report sighted by DGN Online indicates that at about 10:00 pm last Sunday, one Tornyi Oppong, a Community Police Assistant (CPA) alerted the Police that a murder has occurred.

The murder which occurred at Mafi-Dove near Aflorkorpe claimed the life of a 13-year-old. A team rushed there and arrested suspect Emmanuel Tsidi Doe.

The suspect was immediately interrogated in the presence of some residents and he alleged that Madam Floda Ekpe, a prophetess of Shelter Pentecostal Church Prayer Centre at Aflorkope (Overbank community from Dove) had instructed him to provide a human head for some rituals.

The team proceeded to the residence of the Prophetess Floda Ekpe whose house was not too far from the prayer centre. The head of the victim was allegedly found behind the house of the prophetess while the decapitated body was found in the Blakoe stream at Aflorkope.

A third suspect; madam Adiku Okudzeto who attends the prayer centre was also arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of the innocent boy.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Roman Catholic Hospital at Battor for preservation and autopsy. The three suspects are in the custody of the Aveyime Police. They are assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, the Regional Police Command has assured of more details when preliminary investigations are concluded.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)