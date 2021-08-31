Fraud In One Teacher, One Laptop Project

Prof Opoku Amankwah – GES Boss

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has detected fraud in the ‘One Teacher One Laptop Project’ ongoing in the Ashanti Region.

According to the GES, names submitted by officials for the free laptops in the region included fake names, fake identifications, including that of non-teaching staff, retired or separated staff.

A statement from GES sighted by DGN Online signed by the Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Mary Owusu Afriyie, described the conduct of the education officials as tantamount to fraud.

The regional education boss is therefore directing the District Directors of Education to submit the updated list by close of work Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

“All District Directors of Education are therefore requested to validate the list which has been sent and submit an updated list by close of work on Tuesday, 31st August 2021.”

Furtherance to that District Directors of Education are requested to ask Headteachers to be responsible for the names being submitted.

It reminded the district directors that only Junior High School (JHS) teachers are supposed to be beneficiaries of the project.

By Vincent Kubi