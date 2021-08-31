Sankofa Medical Charities Donate Dialysis Machine, Chairs To TTH

Dr. Majeed Adams presenting the items to Dr. Abass Adam at TTH

Sankofa Medical Charities, a medical charity organization based in the United States has donated a dialysis machine, five dialysis chairs to the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) in the Northern Region.

The donated medical items are estimated to cost about $20,000.

Dr Majeed Adams, a representative of Sankofa Medical Charities, handing over the medical items to the hospital said Sankofo Medical Charities focuses on unserved communities and that they realized that the Tamale Teaching Hospital was one of the health facilities which needed the items.

According to him, kidney disease has been a health issue in the North and hoped that the items will help support the facility to treat patients suffering from kidney problems in the region.

Dr Adams appealed to the hospital to put the items to good use.

He however assured the facility that the organization will support the facility in other ways to help enhance health care in the region.

Dr Abass Adam, Director of Medical Affairs at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, receiving the items thanked Sankofa Medical Charities for the donation and assured that the items will be put into good use.

The Director of Medical Affairs at the Tamale Teaching Hospital disclosed that patients used to sit on their beds for dialysis which causes waist pains when they sit for a very long time.

“ These chairs are ideal chairs for dialysis so our dialysis unit has been upgraded to a near world standard by this donation because this is a standard chair used in any dialysis unit.”

He noted that the donation will reduce dialysis costs on patients because patients will not need to use a bed, bedsheets but rather they can sit on the chairs for their dialysis and after leave the hospital back home.

Mr Yahaya Adams, Nurse Manager at the Dialysis Unit of the Tamale Teaching Hospital told DGN Online that the facility works on averagely 25 patients with kidney problems daily from the five regions of the North because it’s the main referral facility.

“ We receive patients ranging from 12 to 85 years old so we need more machines and also affordability is an issue because not all patients can afford to pay for dialysis so we still need people to come and support in any form especially to support patients who have acute urinal problems.”

He revealed that the Tamale Teaching Hospital currently has 58 patients on dialysis at the facility.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale