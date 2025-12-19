Six Win MTN ‘Me Nsa Aka’ MoMo Promo

Winners in a photograph with MTN Ghana and NLA facilitators

Six winners of the MTN Ghana’s “Me Nsa Aka” Mobile Money (MoMo) promotion held from September 15 to December 15 were on Wednesday awarded.

The ultimate winner, Frank William Kwasi Beecham walked away with an impressive GH¢100,000 at the grand finale of the three-month campaign.

Mr. Beecham expressed his intention to invest the money by purchasing more MTN shares. The other winners include Dorothy Esenam, who received GH¢50,000 and stated that she would share her winnings with her family and friends.

Hui Ling took home GH¢30,000, while Texson, Joseph Kofi Agbavor, and Gideon Obeng each won GH¢10,000. Both Texson and Joseph Kofi Agbavor indicated that they would, like the overall winner, invest their prizes by buying additional MTN shares.

Speaking at the event, Faisal Ali, Channel Development Manager at MTN Ghana, highlighted that the “Me Nsa Aka” promotion was MTN’s way of appreciating customers for their loyalty and consistent use of MoMo.

He explained that the campaign also aimed to encourage customers to transition from the USSD channel (*170#) to the MoMo App, which offers a more seamless and convenient digital experience. He took the opportunity to remind customers to stay safe during the festive season by keeping their PINs secure and avoid sharing sensitive details such as OTPs.

He emphasised that MTN only contacts winners through its official number, 024 300 0000. Mr. Ali further announced an ongoing free weekend transaction offer for MoMo App users, allowing customers to enjoy zero transaction fees on all weekend transfers made via the app.

A representative from the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Ernestina Ofosua Addo, who supervised the draw, assured the public of the transparency and credibility of the process. She stated that the NLA, as a regulator, carefully scrutinised and validated all entries before the final selection of winners.

“Everything was done right, and the process was fair. We are excited about the outcome and congratulate all the winners,” she remarked. The grand finale brought the “Me Nsa Aka” promotion to a celebratory close, reinforcing MTN Ghana’s commitment to rewarding customer loyalty while promoting safe and convenient digital financial services.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke