Slain Maa Adwoa Buried

Maa Adwoa’s casket being carried through the streets of Adum on Saturday

THE MORTAL remains of Victoria Dapaah aka ‘Maa Adwoa’ were interred at a cemetery in her hometown, Konkromoase in Kumasi, last Saturday.

The 27-year-old was shot multiple times at close range by her fiancée in front of her house at Adum in Kumasi some weeks ago.

The suspected killer, Inspector Twumasi, is standing trial in court.

On Saturday morning, a sea of mourners, including women and children, stormed the late Maa Adwoa’s family house at Adum to pay their last respects and also bid her farewell.

There was huge vehicular traffic at Adum Nsuoase area, where Maa Adwoa’s house is located, as uncountable number of people from all corners of Kumasi stormed there to bid Maa Adwoa farewell.

Drama

Meanwhile, there was drama as the youth of Adum and other parts of Kumasi, who graced the sorrowful event, insisted that they would carry Maa Adwoa’s casket from Adum to Konkromoase, about one-hour journey on foot.

The charged youth indeed carried the casket on their heads, just as they had vowed, until they were persuaded by some elderly men to put it on a hearse when they reached the KMA area.

The driver of the hearse, however, was told to move at a snail’s pace as the sea of mourners, who were mostly dressed in black mourning clothes, walked behind it to the cemetery at Konkromoase for burial.

Curses

In related development, some of the mourners also rained insults and curses on Inspector Twumasi for ending Maa Adwoa’s life without any tangible reason.

The mourners therefore prayed that the law would deal with the suspected killer to serve as deterrent to others in society.

