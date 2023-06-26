NPP Vibrates As Joe Ghartey Files For Flagbearer

Joe Ghartey and wife responding to cheers

The national headquarters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its surroundings came to a complete standstill on Saturday, June 24, 2023, as Joe Ghartey turned up to file his nomination forms to contest the elephant party’s upcoming presidential primaries.

Ghartey arrived at the Asylum Down headquarters of NPP in the company of well-wishers including his wife and seasoned lawyer Efua Ghartey, who has also been a member of the party since 1992 and was part of the team led by President Akufo-Addo, which also included Joe Ghartey, Phillip Addison and Alex Quaynor.

Thousands of enthusiastic party supporters besieged the NPP headquarters to lend their support to Ghartey, a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

Amid singing, dancing and drumming, the NPP members and supporters from all walks of life showed their unflinching support for Ghartey, the ‘People’s President’.

They wielded placards and chanted his name, expressing their profound desire to see him being elected as leader of the NPP and eventually as President of Ghana.

Addressing his supporters shortly after submitting his nomination forms, the experienced politician and legal luminary shared his vision for the party and indeed Ghana.

According to him, together, his Government and Ghanaians, will transform Ghana.

He said, “We together, will transform this nation, we will take this nation to the next level,” to which a lot of supporters were heard saying in response “we believe you [Joe Ghartey].

He was brief with his speech but very straight to the point.

The long-standing Essikado-Ketan Constituency Member of Parliament says his desire to become President of Ghana is to be a blessing to all Ghanaians.

According to him, politics is not about what one will get but rather about what one can do for humanity.

Ghartey, a man who is well-known for his compassion and kindness, says leadership should be about “blessing people so God can bless you.”

He said he was not desperate to become the next president of Ghana but noted that if it’s the will of God, he will be the next president of Ghana.

Joe Ghartey said he was confident he would be among the first five for the Super Delegates Conference in August. He told the gathering that the electoral college for the Special Delegates Congress was less than one percent of the over 200,000 people who would vote in November for the flagbearer.

He said regardless of his position among the first five, he would go on to win in November and become the flagbearer of the NPP.

“If it’s God’s will, I will be the President of Ghana,” he stated.

He said that he will be visiting the delegates, and that this stage of his campaign is called, “The Walking and Talking Campaign.”

He said the time for noise and funfair would come, but at this stage the campaign would be strategic and not necessarily noisy.

Joe Ghartey thanked those present for their support and asked for God’s blessings for them. He also asked God to bless those who did not support him, and said he prayed that they would change their minds and support him.