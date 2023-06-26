BoG Celebrates Book On Central Banking, Governors

The Bank of Ghana has celebrated the launch of a book titled “Central Banking in Ghana and the Governors (Institutional Growth and Economic Development)” by Ivor Agyeman-Duah.

The launch, which took place at the African Regent Hotel in Accra, was attended by top government officials, Former Governors and Deputy Governors, members of the Board of Directors of Bank of Ghana, Dr. Hippolyte Fofack, Chief Economist, Afreximbank, Cairo, and Heads of Departments and Staff of Bank of Ghana.

In his remarks, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, the First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, commended the author for the vision and efforts put into publishing the book.

He described the book as a useful resource for central bankers, academics, and students of economics in and outside of Ghana, pointing out that it fills the gap in the body of knowledge on the economic thinking of the various governors that have transitioned through the Bank.

Dr. Opoku-Afari spoke on the evolution of monetary policy formulation and strategies mentioned in the book, stating that inflation targeting is deemed the most robust monetary policy formulation strategy that has impacted positively the objectives of central banks, including the Bank of Ghana.

He also noted that the discussion on monetary policy and many other contents of the book will provide a good basis for constructive and intellectual public discourse on the author’s views and assertions.

The book focuses on central banking in Ghana and the key roles played by successive governors towards the achievement of the Bank’s objectives and long-term sustainability, and ultimately the economic development of Ghana.

It is expected to enhance public understanding of the workings of the central bank, particularly, the much-debated concept of the institutional operational independence and accountability of central banks.

The launch was an opportunity to celebrate the Bank’s growth and development and also acknowledge the significant contributions of the past governors. The Bank expressed its commitment to promoting economic growth and stability in Ghana.

By Vincent Kubi