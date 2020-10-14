Slain MP Wife Quits Police To Replace Husband

Reports reaching DGN online indicate that Ophelia Hayford, wife of the murdered MP for Mfantseman constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford, is being considered to replace her husband as the governing party’s parliamentary candidate.

There is no time to waste in selecting a candidate, after Ekow Quansah Hayford, 49, was killed by suspected armed robbers last Friday on his way from a campaign at Abeaze Dominase.

He is the second MP after JB Danquah-Adu to be murdered while serving in Parliament.

According to NPP Central regional chairman, Robert Kutin Jnr, the MP’s wife, a serving police woman has since resigned from the service to take up the new mandate.

He told DGN Online on Tuesday, that the party leadership will take a final decision on Mrs Hayford after a meeting.

The regional chairman strongly believes that the widow is the right person to replace her husband.

This is following a trend where wives of deceased MPs or parliamentary candidates replace their husbands.

In 2016, the NDC candidate for Shai Osudoku Constituency Desmond William Ocloo was replaced with his widow, Linda Akwele Ocloo after he lost his life in a ghastly motor accident at Juaso in the Ashanti Region not long after he was elected.

Lydia Seyram Alhassan, wife of the departed MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko succeeded him.

The prospective NPP candidate until her resignation from the police service was a Chief Inspector with Master’s degree and LLB certificate.