Thomas Partey Finally In Arsenal Colors

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey, has finally put on Arsenal colors as he prepares to make his first appearance in an English Premier League game.

He took his first photoshoot with English Premier League club, Arsenal, expressing his joy in moving to England’s top-flight league.

Partey joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid on October 5, 2020, the deadline for the international summer transfer window.

His transfer fee was a record £45 million.

Speaking in an interview with Arsenal news team, Partey says “I was so happy, I was excited. I was not even here yet and they were crazy over me… I received a lot of messages saying ‘Join the club or we are not sleeping!’ – it was a great feeling.”

Partey is wearing the number 18 jersey at the Emirates.

He is expected to be a key member of head coach, Mikel Arteta’s transformation agenda for Arsenal.

By Melvin Tarlue