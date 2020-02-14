Slicker STK Out With New Release “Controlla”

Rapper and singer, Slicker STK, has released his much anticipated single dubbed: Controlla.

The song released on February 14, 2020, is a crisp fusion of afropop and rap.

It centers on the strength to give love another chance after enduring a painful breakup.

With the world marking Valentine’s Day today, Controlla is set to be the soundtrack jam of the season.

The song is streaming on iTunes, Spotify and all major streaming platforms. Watch the funky and indigenous music video on YouTube.

Follow @slickerstk on all social media platforms