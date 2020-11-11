Small Scale Miners Deny Endorsing NDC

Godwin Armah

The Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM) has distanced itself from reports suggesting that it has endorsed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) or any other party for the December elections.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Godwin Armah, the association said its attention has been drawn to various publications suggesting that the association has endorsed the NDC and has consequently supported its campaign with over 1,000 pick-up vehicles.

“We wish to distance ourself from these publications as the recognised mother body of all Small Scale Miners across the country and deny unequivocally that we have not endorsed a candidate or donated vehicles to any of the political parties,”the statement stressed.

The association said it prides itself on its neutrality and will therefore not endorse a candidate or political party. It added that it will continue to assess the policy documents of the various political parties regarding the small scale mining sector and push for policies that will benefit its members.

It said while it respects the rights of its members to political affiliations, members are advised to exercise the right without involving GNASSM as an entity.