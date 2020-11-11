Succour For Ashan Orphanage

Nana Hemaa Adjoa Awindor in a handshake with Nana Boafour Konadu

THE OBAAPA Development Foundation (ODF) in collaboration with the Afigya-KwabreQueenmothers Association and Advocacy Queens Ghana has made a donation to the inmates of Ashan Orphanage at Denase in the Afigya-Kwabre South District of Ashanti Region.

Items donated included 100 bags of cement, five gallons of liquid soap, 80 school bags, two packs of sanitary pads, 17 packs of diapers, six buckets of Kleesoft washing detergent, four packs aveenoo baby toiletries and 80 pieces of school uniforms.

Others included 13 boxes of Tasty Tom, four similac breast milk formula, eight cartons of Fanta strawberry,five cartons of Bel Aqua Active, two boxes of Adonko hand sanitiser, and seven packs of toilet roll.

The philanthropic gesture marked the 10th anniversary celebration of the enstoolment of Nana HemaaAdjoaAwindor as the Nkosuohemaa of Afigya-Kwabre community under the theme, “Leave No Girl Behind- My Voice, our Equal Future.”

She said her organisation, with its partners, is committed to touching base regularly with its grassroots and giving something back to society.

The ODF, she disclosed, had adopted the home for the past year and contributed its quota towards addressing the plight of less-privileged members of society.

She thanked Mr. Christian AduPoku, Chief Executive for Afigya-Kwabre South District, UNFPA Ghana, VFL-Ghana, AbiolaBawua Foundation, PATH Ghana, World Vision International and other partners for their immense contributions and support.

Nana BoafourKonaduYiadom, who is the Otumfuo Atene Mawerehene and the Chief Executive Officer of the orphanage, received the items and thanked the donor and her partners.

He recounted how his modest effort to support needy children some years ago has now blossomed into a valuable community orphanage.

Nana Yaw BarimaPeprah, Chief of Kodie and his queenmother, Nana AmaAgyemang as well as Mr. Christian AduPoku and other traditional leaders graced the occasion.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi