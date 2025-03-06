Smaller government not guarantee for better governance – Abu Jinapor jabs Mahama

Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Member of Parliament for Damongo Constituency, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has questioned the claim by President John Mahama that his administration has formed the leanest and most effective government in the country’s history.

According to the former Lands and Natural Resources Minister, a smaller government does not necessarily translate to better governance.

“The size of government and its impact on exchequer is not solely determined by the number of ministers and deputy ministers; rather, it requires a holistic assessment,” he remarked.

The MP made the comments on the floor of Parliament Wednesday, March 5, 2025, while contributing to the discussions on the State of the Nation Address (SoNA) delivered by President Mahama last week.

Mr Abu Jinapor further stated that the data and facts presented by President Mahama during his SoNA confirms the position held that the national economy experienced significant growth under the outgone Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

“In spite of the impression the President sought to create, the data and facts remain sacrosanct. They clearly show that we [Akufo-Addo administration] achieved higher economic growth and per capital income,” he stated.

He further argued that, in comparison to John Mahama’s first term (2012-2016), the Akufo-Addo regime performed better, particularly in sectors such as agriculture and industry, which contributed to job creation and overall economic expansion.