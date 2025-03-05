Govt Terminates School Feeding Regional, Zonal Coordinators’ Contract

The government has announced the termination of contracts of all regional and zonal coordinators of the School Feeding Programme.

A statement issued and signed on Tuesday March 4, 2025 by the Gender Minister, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, asked the regional and zonal coordinators to visit the Ghana School Feeding Programme Secretariat for their termination letters and handing over instructions.

The statement did not give a reason for the termination of their contracts but thanked them for their service and wished them well.

“Please be informed that the contracts of all regional and zonal coordinators of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) are hereby terminated with immediate effect,” the statement read.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah