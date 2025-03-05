Engage Now Africa, Ensign Global University Host Human Trafficking Seminar

Facilitators and some participants in a group photograph

Engage Now Africa (ENA) and Ensign Global University has collaborated to host a seminar on human trafficking, engaging 57 participants, including medical professionals, gender advocates, and doctors.

The seminar aimed at educating participants on human trafficking and exploitation, while enabling them to identify warning signs and explore prevention and eradication strategies.

The seminar focused on the role of public health professionals in combating human trafficking. By the end of the programme, participants gained a deeper understanding of their role in identifying and supporting victims. The interactive question and answer session sparked insightful discussions, with many public health professionals describing the seminar as an eye-opener.

The programme which was hosted by Dr. Sandra Boatemaa Kushitor from Ensign Global University’s Department of Community Health and Afasi Komla, Director of Engage Now Africa highlighted the role healthcare workers play in identifying and preventing trafficking, as they are often the first point of contact for victims.

As an anti-human trafficking organization, ENA recognizes the importance of engaging healthcare professionals in raising awareness and collaborating with survivor-led organizations.

The seminar successfully highlighted emerging trends in human trafficking and explored comprehensive strategies for its eradication.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke