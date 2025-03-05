Schools Shutdown In Nanik Over Chieftaincy Clashes

Information reaching DGN, indicates that schools within Nanik near Bimbagu in the Nakpanduri District of the North East Region, has been shut down temporarily over chieftaincy-related incident.

The North East Regional Minister, Ibrahim Tia, who confirmed the closure of schools said measures have been put in place to reintegrate the junior high and senior high schools final year students within the affected areas to Nakpanduri and Bunkpurugu to continue their studies and write their examination.

“We are trying to reintegrate the final year students in the JHS and SHS to join the nearby schools in Nakpanduri and Bunkpurugu so that they can continue to write their exams without any hindrance,” he said.

He hinted that REGSEC and other stakeholders are monitoring the situation and if they are assured there’s peace, the shutdown schools will be opened.

“REGSEC in consultation with relevant stakeholders and the Overlord are meeting to see how we can find a lasting solution to the problem” and if there’s peace then we can reopen the schools,” he said.

Mr. Tia, however noted that security has been beefed up in the affected communities and assured that there is currently relative calm in the areas.

It will be recalled that three persons were reported killed at Nanik near Bimbagu in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri District of the North East Region over chieftaincy-related incident.

Nashiru Maijida, a 27-year-old teacher, was among the victims who lost their lives over the chieftaincy clash.

The said chieftaincy conflict is between two rival factions around the Bimbagu area in the district, which has resulted in the burning of about 50 houses with several persons sustaining various degrees of injuries.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nanik