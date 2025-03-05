Dr. Ishmael Yamson

Stakeholders at the just ended National Economic Dialogue 2025 have called on President John Mahama to prioritise efforts to restore macroeconomic stability to regain confidence in the economy by enhancing coordination between fiscal and monetary policy operations.

A communiqué issued and read by the chair of the National Economic Planning Committee, Dr. Ishmael Yamson highlighted six major thematic areas that the government should persue to build resilience for economic growth and transformation for future generations.

The stakeholders also asked the President, among other proposals, to review the foreign exchange retention regime to support economic stability, implement major tax reforms that expand the tax net, including property taxes, revise VAT rate and address revenue leakages.

The stakeholders also recommended President Mahama to aggressively pursue inclusive and sustainable growth for economic transformation while encouraging the government to establish new agricultural institutes, enhance existing ones to foster expertise, drive innovation, and stimulate interest in industrialized agricultural production.

The recommendations include institutionalizing a platform for sustained government-private sector engagements to promote private sector-led growth and unlock the full potential of businesses.

“Innovatively address the infrastructure deficit to advance economic transformation. Introduce a range of investable asset classes in infrastructure through the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) and the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF),” he said.

They also called for the implementation of structural and policy reforms, especially in key sectors for growth. This, they said must focus on conducting a comprehensive review of ECG’s operations and implement necessary reforms to position it for potential private sector involvement. Eliminating illegal mining (galamsey) while resolving inefficiencies in the cocoa value chain to boost production and sustainability.

The dialogue further urged the government to promote good governance, accountability and relentlessly eliminate corruption and accelerate the proposed Constitutional reform programme by linking public sector remuneration to productivity, accountability and efficiency.

The two-day dialogue, held at the Accra International Conference Centre from Monday March 3 to Tuesday March 4, 2025, under the theme “Resetting Ghana: Building the Economy We Want Together” brought together stakeholders in the private sector, Civil Society Organizations, (CSO’s) Ministers of State, traditional authorities, academia, industrialists, policy makers and other notable individuals.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah