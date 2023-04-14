SMART Project Launched To Aid Migrants, Refugees

Key members present at the launch

Caritas Ghana, with aid from the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, has launched the Support Services for Migrants and Refugees in Transit (SMART) project.

It is to help provide responsive humanitarian and reintegration support for returned migrants and refugees in the country.

The project also aims at curtailing irregular migration to western countries through social and behavioral change communication (SBCC) activities which will take place in various communities within the country by 2025.

Project Coordinator for Human Rights and Justice at Caritas Ghana, Rev. Sr. Regina Ignatia Aflah, stated that the project is expected to be implemented in nine regions namely; Ahafo, Bono-East, Greater Accra, Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Volta, Western and the Oti regions.

“This project framework will target 18,000 direct beneficiaries and over 145,000 indirect beneficiaries through direct mediums and interventions,” she explained.

Chairperson of the launch, Clara Beeri Kasser-Tee, lauded the initiative of Caritas Ghana in creating a service that would enable the proper reintegration of returned migrants into the country.

“There are some migrants who want to return but when they look at the ones they left behind, how well they are doing, how society may have changed, and how some of them may not have enough economic support to get back into the society they get discouraged. But part of this project is to provide support services for returned migrants. They have several needs and part of this project is aimed at supporting those needs when they return,” she shared.

In a speech delivered on his behalf, the Controller-General of Immigration, Kwame Asuah Takyi, highlighted the importance of the project as it would aid the country in achieving some Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“This project, I believe, would ensure that it is properly harnessed towards the achievement of the SDGs especially in respect of Goal 1, 8, 10.7 and 17 which are aimed at ending poverty, aiding accessibility to decent work and economic growth, reduced inequality, and enabling partnerships to achieve the goals respectively,” he shared.

By Abigail Atinuke Seyram Adeyemi