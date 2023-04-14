WR NIA Office Prints Backlog Cards

The Western Region office of the National Identification Authority (NIA) says it has printed over 27,000 Ghana Cards that were in backlog and has started issuing them at all its district offices in the region.

The Regional office has therefore called on all those who have not yet had their Ghana Cards to go for them since all the backlogs have been printed.

Speaking in a radio interview, Enoch Ben Sackey, Western Regional Director of the NIA said, “We have cleared all the backlogs from our system. But those who may not receive their cards are those who did double registration”.

He explained that some people registered at one centre and went ahead to register at another centre and that is the reason some may not receive their Ghana cards.

He stressed that the cards are available at all districts offices adding “So all you need to do is to know where you registered and the district it falls under”.

He said, “We did the mass registrations at electoral areas and every electoral area falls under a district”.

“For example, if you did your registration at the Chapel Hill electoral area, then you have to go to the Takoradi district office for your card. If you did yours at Nkotompo, then you go to the Sekondi district office for your card.”

Mr. Sackey cautioned those currently going for their Ghana cards not to pay any to any NIA staff.

“You don’t have to pay any money to any NIA officer when going for your card, even if you are a new applicant you still don’t have to pay any money.”

He explained that the only time one needed to pay money is when the person is opting for premium service, doing replacement or update at the district office.

“When you are told the amount you have to pay for those special services mentioned, the money would be paid at the bank and then you will present the receipt issued at the NIA office for those services”, he noted.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi