COP Kofi Boakye– Out Or In?

The retirement of COP Nathaniel Kofi Boakye from the Ghana Police Service upon the attainment of 60 years reminds me of an interesting ‘event in the history of USA in the 1970s.

A certain Pastor of the Gospel was so bored with so much dishonesty in the reading of tributes to the dead that he organized his own funeral and published an advert that there will be a funeral service for him at a certain date, so all those who have “tributes” to say about him should attend that service.

According to “Reader’s digest publication of that story on the appointed date this maverick Reverend Minister in his white cassock sat beside an open coffin in a Pick Up. And rode the principal streets of the little community to the chapel where a “funeral service” was held for him – what are you going to say about the man, sitting there? “He was good” or bad”?

The last time I saw JJ Rawlings alive was at a strange funeral service at Burma Camp Catholic Church where the dead man Col Mensah Gbedemah was so angry with tributes that he made it very clear before dying that there should be no tributes at his funeral service.

Reader, one of the most flamboyant Police Officers ever in our time, COP NATHANIEL KOFI BOAKYE, tall, very handsome and full of energy has just turned 60 years and by law he must go on retirement, so, I saw on Television on newscast about his final bowing out ceremony.

He is now COP (retired) Nathaniel Kofi Boakye.

The first time I saw him was at the Accra Regional Police Headquarters where I had gone as a private lawyer to get Police enquiry bail for a client, in 1999 or thereabout. Kofi Boakye was then Superintendent Kofi Boakye Regional Operations Officer at the Regional Headquarters.

Honest to God I was impressed. He was in black overall, ever ready, sitting behind his desk, giving instructions here and there, answering phone calls, his wakie talkie wow!!! Asking around I was told he holds a university degree already – I said this man will go places.

Not long after he was promoted Chief Superintendent of Police, and, surprisingly appointed Greater Accra Regional Police Commander!!!

I came very close to him when I travelled to Berlin as Deputy Minister of Interior to attend a security conference on the then upcoming World Cup and several times especially after dinner my delegation of security officers will gather in the Hotel lobby to talk about issues, generally. He was then ACP.

Not long after he became DCOP and was sent to Western Regional Police Headquarters as Regional Commander where he left a legacy by building a fence wall around the Headquarters.

He was later moved to the Ashanti Capital as Regional Commander where one day it was reported in the news that at Prempeh College entrance the Regional Commander got out of his convoy and gave a hot chase to an offending Driver causing a major scene.

When I heard of the story I remembered one night at the lobby in Berlin when one Police Officer said in the presence of Kofi Boakye to his hearing that “Kofi is a successful commander because he himself is “ basabasa” – (reader, what is the appropriate English translation of this Akan word – BASABASA – “difficult” “unruly” “disorganized” or what?

At Police Headquarters there is no division he did not head – Administration, PIPS, Legal – the man is a lawyer in addition!!!! In fact for a long time he was a lecturer in criminal law in one of the Accra private Universities!!!

For me, two critical comments have to be made about the retirement of COP Nathaniel Kofi Boakye at the age of 60.

First is the retirement age.

Why should a public servant be made to retire at age 60? Even Supreme Court Judges retire at 70 (Which I think is too early – why not 75?) so why should public servants in the prime of their age and experience be made to retire at the relatively youthful age of 60 years and become a burden on society with pension?

The last time I saw Nathaniel Kofi Boakye was at the funeral service of Former IGP C. O. Lamptey, and, looking at this smart looking seemingly forty something years old officer with his swagger stick and you are telling me he is 60? Coming on retirement?

I honestly think we should do something about our retirement age- 60 is too early. Even 65 might be alright, but 60 – and you receive your pay thereafter till death, at 90 something?

The second comment is that COP (retired) Nathaniel Kofi Boakye – out of the Ghana Police Service, but what now? In coming running mate of a possible NDC John Mahama Presidential Candidate, to create problems for the Akan votes, and possibly future NDC Presidential Candidate???

Or a possible Parliamentary Candidate for the NPP in one of the Ashanti constituencies, a safe seat? Or to open his own law firm, Kofi Boakye and Associates with excellence in Criminal Law?

All told, Kofi Boakye has paid his dues to Mother Ghana, but he is just too young to bow out in public life.

As a historian, I predict that the last is not heard of Kofi Boakye, yet. There is more anon.

Written by Nkrabeah Effah Dartey