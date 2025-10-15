Software Engineer, 51, Nominated Mamponghene

Leslie Nkansah Osei-Bonsu being carried through the streets of Asante Mampong

THERE WERE wild jubilations in the streets of Asante Mampong when the newly selected Mamponghene and occupant of the Silver Stool of Asanteman, was officially outdoored on Monday afternoon.

Known in private life as Leslie Nkansah Osei-Bonsu, the 51-year-old Asante Mampong royal and Software Engineer, was introduced to his people by Nana Agyakoma Difie, the Asante Mamponghemaa.

The excited people then started singing victory songs, amid shouts.

Viral Video

In a video circulating on social media platforms, the elders of Asante Mampong were seen coming out from a room, perhaps after a crunch meeting over the selection of the new chief.

Significantly, all the attendants of the meeting were partly smeared with white powder, which in Asante tradition indicates good news or an important achievement.

Nana Agyakoma Difie, who presided over the closed-door meeting, also came out from the room and lifted the hands of the newly selected traditional leader, sparking jubilations.

Leslie Nkansah Osei-Bonsu was then carried through some principal streets of Asante Mampong for his people to know that the vacant Mampong stool has been successfully filled.

Oath of Service

According to reports reaching the DAILY GUIDE, the new chief, will at a date yet to be announced, swear the oath of service to his people during a colourful durbar.

This important traditional programme is expected to take place in Asante Mampong, where he would officially be introduced to his people as their new traditional leader.

Oath of Allegiance

After the Asante Mampong ceremony, the new chief would proceed to the Manhyia Palace at a different date to swear the oath of allegiance to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The ceremony at the Manhyia Palace would officially legitimise his status as the Asante Mamponghene and the occupant of the Silver Stool of the Asante Kingdom.

Educational Background

Born on March 14, 1974, Leslie Nkansah Osei-Bonsu attended the City of Kumasi School. He proceeded to Prempeh College and then to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where he studied Geometric Engineering.

He had his first Master’s degree in Geo-Information and Earth Observation at the University of Twente, Netherlands, and his second Master’s in Computational Science and Engineering at the University of Munich, Germany.

Work Experience

According to information making the rounds, the new chief also has two decades experience as Senior Software and Geospatial Systems Strategist. He is also a Product and Service Group Manager at GAF AG, Germany.

Predecessor

The new chief would succeed the immediate past Asante Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, who joined his ancestors few months ago after short illness.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi