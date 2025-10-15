Larruso Drops ‘We Thank God’ Album

Larruso

GHANAIAN REGGAE and dancehall artiste, Larruso, known for hit singles like “Killy Killy” and “Midnight,” has dropped his highly anticipated album titled “We Thank God (WTG)”.

Songs on the album include “Holy,” “Outside,” “Dark Skin” featuring Stonebwoy, produced by Gigz Beatz; “I Will Be With You,” produced by Beatzdakay; “Lucky,” produced by MixPro; “Glory,” produced by Kwaku Zyme; “Enter,” produced by Jesse Kyn; and “Gravest Shallows,” featuring Sixbhad and produced by Network.

Larruso, in a couple of posts on X, appreciated the team behind the production of the album. He wrote, “The journey, the lessons, the blessings… all led us here. Each track tells a story, and every story ends the same: We Thank God (WTG). To everyone who made this possible, @stonebwoy, the Team at New Generation Records, and all the producers who made these words a melody…God bless!!”

He is signed to Jadon Shatta Entertainment and has collaborated with notable artistes such as Stonebwoy, Kwesi Arthur, Bella Shmurda, and Samini. Some of his popular works include the “New Gen EP” and “Sounds from the Slums EP”. Larruso’s music style blends Afrobeat, reggae, and dancehall, making him a rising star in the Ghanaian music scene.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke