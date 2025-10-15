GIFF, Ezzylinks Crowned Champions Of 2025 LCB Corporate Games

The 2025 edition of the LCB Corporate Games came to an exciting close on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at the Nii Adjei Krakue II Sports Complex in Tema New Town, with thrilling football action that crowned new champions in both the Accra and Tema zones.

In the Accra Zone, the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) emerged victorious after a hard-fought 2–1 win over Unique FC from the Regional Maritime University.

Over in the Tema Zone, Ezzylinks Logistics Company lifted the trophy after edging out Wilmar Africa Ghana Ltd. in a tense penalty shootout.

Korr Bridge finished third in the Accra Zone, while the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) secured third place in the Tema Zone.

The zonal winners walked away with trophies, medals, and cash prizes. The overall champions received GH₵20,000 and a trophy, while the first and second runners-up earned GH₵10,000 and GH₵5,000, respectively.

Individual awards were also presented to the tournament’s top goalscorer and best goalkeeper.

Organised LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, a leading crisis management and public health solutions company, the 10-week tournament has become one of the most anticipated sporting events within Ghana’s maritime and logistics sector.

This year’s edition brought together 16 corporate teams across two zones, promoting teamwork, collaboration, and wellness among professionals in the industry.

Speaking to the media after the finals, Felix Segbaya, Operations Officer at LCB Worldwide Ghana, expressed his delight at the success of the competition and praised the commitment of participating companies.

“We are proud as a company that our goals have been achieved. It’s good to see that players who took part in this tournament are now excelling with other teams. In the end, we’re happy and proud of what we’ve accomplished,” he said.

Representatives of the four finalist teams commended LCB Worldwide Ghana for sustaining an event that brings together stakeholders from ports, shipping, logistics, and allied sectors beyond the workplace, reinforcing unity and corporate engagement.

Beyond the competition, the games also featured team-building activities, corporate networking sessions, and award presentations, further enhancing camaraderie and brand visibility among participants.

As the 2025 LCB Corporate Games concluded, participants and organisers alike celebrated not just the victories on the field but also the shared spirit of unity and excellence driving Ghana’s maritime and logistics industry forward.

BY Wletsu Ransford