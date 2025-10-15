Cape Verde Make History As Second-Smallest Nation To Qualify For World Cup

Cape Verde players celebrate the milestone

Cape Verde have secured a historic place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating Eswatini 3–0 at home to top their qualifying group ahead of continental giants Cameroon.

The victory at the National Stadium in Praia sealed the Blue Sharks’ first-ever World Cup qualification, sparking wild celebrations among fans and players alike.

Dailon Livramento opened the scoring early in the second half, with Willy Semedo adding a second moments later before veteran defender Stopira wrapped up the win in stoppage time.

The triumph makes Cape Verde the second-smallest nation by population to reach the global tournament, behind only Iceland, who featured at the 2018 edition in Russia.

With a population of just under 525,000, the Atlantic island nation continues to defy the odds on the world football stage.

President José Maria Neves was among the jubilant crowd in Praia as the Blue Sharks—ranked 70th in the world—made history. The win also avenged their disappointment from last week’s dramatic 3–3 draw with Libya, when they were denied a late winner by a controversial offside call.

Cape Verde’s qualification comes after years of steady progress in African football. The team reached the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals in both 2013 and 2023 and have earned a reputation for resilience and tactical discipline.

Reflecting on the achievement, defender Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes credited the expanded World Cup format, which gives Africa nine guaranteed slots, for boosting the team’s motivation.

“Traditionally, it’s been very difficult to qualify from Africa,” Lopes told the BBC. “This time, if you finish first, you’re in — and that gave us the drive to keep pushing.”

Meanwhile, Cameroon—five-time AFCON champions—paid the price for inconsistent away performances and will now need to navigate both the African and inter-confederation play-offs to reach the finals.

Cape Verde join Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, and Egypt as the six African nations confirmed for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.