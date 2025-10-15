Ismailia-Suez Canal Stadium To Host Egypt vs Ghana WAFCON 2026 Qualifier First Leg

The Ismailia-Suez Canal Stadium

THE ICONIC Ismailia-Suez Canal Stadium has been confirmed as the venue for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Morocco 2026 qualifier between Egypt and Ghana’s Black Queens.

The much-anticipated first-leg clash is set for Wednesday, October 23, 2025, with kickoff scheduled for 19:00 local time.

It promises to be an exciting encounter as both nations battle for an early advantage in their quest to book a place at the continental showpiece in Morocco.

Ghana’s Black Queens, led by Head Coach Kim Lars Björkegren, will aim to build on their impressive resurgence in women’s football following their bronze medal finish at the previous WAFCON.

The team will be eager to make a strong statement on foreign soil before returning home for the second leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With both sides determined to secure qualification, fans can look forward to a thrilling night of top-class women’s football at the historic Ismailia-Suez Canal Stadium.

BY Wletsu Ransford