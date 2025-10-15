Jordan Ayew Thanks Ghanaians After Black Stars Qualify For 2026 World Cup

Jordan Ayew

BLACK STARS captain Jordan Ayew has expressed heartfelt gratitude to Ghanaians following the team’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be held in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

In a statement, Ayew thanked his teammates, coaching staff, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Government of Ghana, and fans nationwide for their unwavering support throughout the qualifiers.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you for your undiluted support throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers,” Ayew said.

“As captain of the Black Stars, I’m honoured to lead this talented group of players, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together.”

He praised his teammates for their dedication and unity, acknowledged the technical team’s leadership, and commended the GFA and government for their continued backing.

Ayew also thanked fans for their love and passion, describing them as the team’s biggest motivation.

The Black Stars booked their fifth consecutive World Cup appearance after defeating Comoros 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday to top Group I.

Ayew played a key role in the campaign, registering 14 goal contributions — seven goals and seven assists.

BY Wletsu Ransford