Sogakofe South Assemblyman Shot Dead

Some residents blocking the highway. INSET: Marcus Mawutor Adzahli.

The assemblyman for Sogakofe South, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli, has been shot dead by unknown persons.

The sad incident occurred at his residence at Sogakofe in the early hours of yesterday.

Following the incident, the entire Sogakofe has been thrown into confusion, with some youth blocking the main Ghana-Togo highway.

It took the intervention of the police to restore calm in the area and for traffic to flow.

According to reports, Mr. Adzahli, who is the Toklopo and CEO of Mcgreenline, sustained wounds in the head, chest and stomach after what seemed like he struggled with the assailants.

His wife is also reported to have sustained injuries in the head and a knife wound on the shoulder.

There are reports that the assailants made away with undisclosed cash which was in the safe in the victim’s room and also gave warning shots on their way out of Sogakofe.

Sources claimed it took the assailants about 45 minutes to break the door to get into the house.

Mr. Adzahli was elected as the assemblyman for the Sogakope South Electoral Area for the first time in the December 17, 2019 local assembly elections.