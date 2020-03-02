2 Suspected Kidnappers Arrested

Two suspected kidnappers have been arrested in a joint military/police operation at Digma in the Central Gonja District.

The suspects ‒ Sajuo Baa, 25 and Adama Kori, 30 ‒ are in police custody for further investigations.

The suspects reportedly shot the victim for refusing to pay moneys they requested, and he is currently receiving treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH).

A resident was said to have reported the incident to the Chief of Digma, who informed the District Chief Executive following which security personnel were dispatched to the community and the suspects smoked out of their hideout; two accomplices fled.

The chief of Digma, the Digmawura, disclosed that kidnapping and criminal cases in the area are on the rise, a situation which he added calls for the establishment of a police station in the area.

He urged residents to report suspicious activities and movements to his palace and the police for urgent action.

The Central Gonja DCE, Mustapha Mahama, expressed worry about the kidnapping situation in the area and lamented the absence of the necessary means of tackling the criminals behind the crime.

“Sometimes we depend on East Gonja Municipality police or assistance to fight crime so we badly need a police station around Digma, Tulewe and its environs,” he said.

He called on residents to desist from paying moneys to kidnappers anytime they demand money but rather report such cases to the police.

Residents in Digma currently live in fear due to the rampant kidnapping cases in the area, and they have called on the security agencies to come to their aid.

According to them, they cannot go to farm or send their cattle to graze for fear of being kidnapped.

FROM Eric Kombat, Digma