SOGOG Challenges Stacy Amoateng’s Cervical Cancer Claims

Stacy Amoateng

The Society of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists of Ghana (SOGOG) has shut down a claim by TV personality Stacy Amoateng suggesting that intrauterine device (IUD) causes cervical cancer.

In an earlier interview with Citi TV’s YouTube ‒ a video which is gaining a lot of attention ‒ Stacy alleged that she acquired cervical cancer from the use of a copper intrauterine contraceptive device (IUD).

However, SOGOG has debunked those claims, saying there is no scientific data or evidence to support her assertion.

In a statement signed by its president, Dr. Ali Samba, SOGOG added that the copper IUD, which is one of two forms of IUD available in the country, is a safe and effective form of long-term reversible contraception.

“While our Society empathizes with Mrs. Stacey Amoateng’s predicament and appreciates her apparent drive to help prevent cervical cancer through public education and screening services, the Society will like to correct the misinformation being conveyed by the contents of the said video,” the statement indicated.

“SOGOG hereby informs all persons that at present there is NO scientific data or evidence to support the assertion that any form of the intrauterine device (IUD) causes cervical cancer. The Society states emphatically that the copper IUD, which is one of two forms of IUD available in the country, is a safe and effective form of long-term reversible contraception, and couples who desire to use them or are currently using them can safely do so without any fear or panic,” it further stated.

“The Society also cautions the general public that cervical cancer generally has no symptoms in its early stages. Regular screening with the pap smear, visual inspection with acetic acid (VIA) and testing for high-risk human papilloma virus (HPV) is recommended for early detection and prevention advance disease. However, any woman diagnosed with cervical cancer is advised to comply with medical treatment which includes surgery and chemo-radiation therapy. Good nutrition and prayer, while good for general health and well-being, are not specific treatment modalities for cervical cancer,” it concluded.

By Francis Addo