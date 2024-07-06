Soldier Hot Over GH¢136k Phoney Recruitment

An Accra Circuit Court has issued an arrest warrant for Captain Abel Nartey, a serving military officer, for his involvement in a GH¢136,000 recruitment scam.

Captain Nartey, stationed at Army Headquarters at Burma Camp in Accra, is accused of collecting GH¢120,000 out of GH¢136,000 from some individuals under the guise of facilitating their enlistment into the country’s various security services.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, told the court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah that Capt. Nartey had declined several invitations from the Ghana Police Service’s Regional Criminal Investigation Department to assist with its investigations.

According to the prosecutor, a wireless message was sent to the Military Police Command and Army Headquarters requesting that he be brought in for inquiry, but no results were obtained.

This prompted the court to issue a bench warrant for Capt. Nartey’s arrest.

Meanwhile, Clement Ayomah, another military officer on trial alongside Capt. Nartey had his plea retaken when the prosecution revised the facts and charge sheets.

When Ayomah appeared in court yesterday, he pleaded not guilty to conspiring to commit a crime and defrauding under false pretenses.

The court ordered Ayomah to be released on his previous bail term, and adjourned the case until August 5, 2024.

The prosecution claimed that the complainant, George Ofori Amoako, is a businessman based in Darkuman, with accused Ayomah, a serving military officer stationed at Burma Camp.

According to the prosecutor, Capt. Nartey is stationed at the Training and Doctrine Command at Teshie.

The prosecution told the court that in 2021, the complainant was introduced to Ayomah as a military officer by one Vivian.

After exchanging contacts, Ayomah told the complainant that he and Capt. Nartey, who is at large, had many protocol slots in the security services.

Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu narrated that Ayomah collected GH¢136,000 from the complainant and handed GH¢120,000 to Capt.

Nartey to enlist 12 people in the Ghana Armed Forces, seven in the Ghana Police Service, and three in the Ghana Immigration Service.

According to the prosecution, Ayomah took the remaining GH¢16,000, but failed to keep his promise and began playing hide and seek with the complainant.

According to the prosecution, Ayomah was apprehended in March 2023 after a report was made to the police.

The court was told that Capt. Nartey was invited multiple times by the Regional CID, Accra, to assist in investigations, but he refused to turn up.

“A wireless message was also sent to the Military Police and the Army Headquarters for him to be produced, but they also failed to produce him,” the prosecution disclosed.

In his caution statement, Ayomah admitted to receiving money from the complainant and indicated that some of it was delivered to Capt. Nartey, who is still at large.

The prosecution said Ayomah has since refunded GH¢50,000.