SONA 2019: Gov’t To Construct 10 TVET Centres

President Akufo-Addo

PRESIDENT NANA Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that all is set for the construction of 10 state-of-the-art Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Centres this year.

He said this whilst delivering his third State of the Nation Address on Thursday in Accra on the floor of Parliament.

The President said the new TVET centres would be world class and attractive to assure young people that they are not being sent to second best options.

He added that “we are also bent on demystifying science, mathematics and technology. Ten Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) centres are being built around the country to provide support for the introduction of STEM into basic education after the completion of a successful pilot phase.”

Career Path

According to him Ghanaian youths need to have options on which career path they choose, saying “we have no choice but to provide our young people with quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for every Ghanaian.”

He expressed the belief that “it is the only way to ensure prosperity, and to protect our democracy. We are not sparing any efforts to make education in Ghana of the best quality, and fit for the needs of the 21st century.”

New Curriculum

In September 2019, he announced, a new standards-based curriculum will be rolled out from kindergarten to Class 6 in primary schools.

This curriculum, he explained, has drawn upon the best practices from all over the world, and will focus on making Ghanaian children confident, innovative, creative-thinking, digitally-literate, well-rounded, patriotic citizens. Mathematics, Science, Reading, Writing and Creativity are, therefore, at the heart of this new curriculum.

The President charged that “poverty should not be an excuse for any Ghanaian child not to reach their full potential.”

He noted: “It, therefore, warms my heart that we are now able to say that education in the public sector is free from Kindergarten to Senior High School, and, that this year, legislation would be passed to redefine basic education to include Senior High School.”

BY Melvin Tarlue