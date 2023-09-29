South Africa Puts Ghana On E-Visa

Grace Jeanet Mason

The Government of the Republic of South Africa has added Ghana to its E-Visa list, the High Commission has announced.

In an official statement issued yesterday, the South African High Commission said this means that Ghanaian nationals can now apply online for visas to South Africa without visiting the commission’s office.

The announcement follows media reports that some Ghanaians have had their passports locked up for more than three months due to delays in the processing of visas.

In a response, the South African High Commission said those whose passports have been more than three months at the commission can now pick them at the VFS Global Office.

“The High Commission of the Republic of South Africa wishes to inform that Ghana has been added by the Government of the Republic of South Africa on the E-Visa list, which means that Ghanaian nationals can apply online for visas to South Africa without visiting the High Commission,” the statement stressed.

“The information is available on the portal of the Department of Home Affairs of Republic of South Africa. Ghanaians are urged to visit the following website www.dha.gov.za to obtain more information,” the statement noted.

It added, “It should be noted the normal requirements such as passport details, letter of invitation/proof of accommodation and a bank statement will be verified on arrival at a point of entry.”

“Passports that have been more than three months at the High Commission could be collected at the VFS Global Office,” it further stressed.

By Ernest Kofi Adu