South Africa Stun World Cup ‘Darlings’

South Africa players celebrate after scoring a goal against Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations

South Africa shocked Morocco with a 2-0 victory, kicking the World Cup semi-finalists (Darlings) out of the Africa Cup of Nations at the last-16 stage in San Pedro, on Tuesday, as Evidence Makgopa and Teboho Mokoena scored second-half goals.

Morocco, who had Sofyan Amrabat sent off later on, was among the favourites at the tournament in Ivory Coast, but their continental curse continues, and they remain without a Cup of Nations title since 1976, this time, undone in the muggy heat of the Laurent Pokou Stadium.

“We could have maybe settled the game in the first half, but at this level, you get immediately punished for any chance you waste,” Morocco Coach, Walid Regragui, said after the match. “The penalty hurt us a lot, and surely we didn’t do everything that is required but I take full responsibility,” he added.

South Africa led in the 57th minute when midfielder Themba Zwane, so often the creative fulcrum of the side, slipped a pass through to tall striker, Makgopa, and he calmly slid the ball past goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, before Mokoena fired in a superb late free kick.

Morocco had a chance to level with the score at 1-0 when they were awarded a penalty, but Achraf Hakimi hit the crossbar, and it will be South Africa who plays Cape Verde in the quarter-finals in Yamoussoukro on Saturday.

South Africa, winners in 1996, have endured much hardship in continental competition over the last few decades, and have not been past the quarterfinals since 2000, but put in a stoic defensive display to go with flashes of attacking quality to seal a famous win.

Morocco looked to suffer in the oppressive heat, and was a far cry from the entertaining side that delighted at the World Cup in Qatar. Missing on this occasion was the attacking talents of injured playmaker, Hakim Ziyech.