Yendi MP Farouk Mahama Roars At Citifm/Cititv, Demands GHC500,000 Damages

The Member of Parliament for Yendi constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama is demanding a formal apology from Citi FM/TV correspondent Mohammed Aminu Alabira and the Northern Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for falsely accusing him of assaulting the reporter during the NPP Parliamentary primary in the constituency.

Farouk Aliu Mahama claims that the false accusation has caused him emotional and psychological trauma. The incident allegedly occurred when supporters of the NPP interrupted the counting process and destroyed ballot papers during the primary election held at Yendi SHS compound.

In response to the assault accusation made by Mr. Alabira, the GJA condemned the lawmaker’s actions and called for his arrest. However, Farouk Aliu Mahama’s counsel, Sylvester Isang, has served a Demand Notice/Notice of Intention to Commence Legal Actions against the news reporter and the GJA.

The Yendi MP is seeking compensation of GH₵500,000 for damages to his reputation and legal fees.

Additionally, he is requesting a public apology to be published through the same medium that allegedly defamed him.

The lawyer argues that the false information has caused significant harm to the lawmaker’s reputation and has affected the perception of his wife, children, extended family, and society as a whole.

Sylvester Isang has cautioned Mohammed Aminu Alabira and the GJA against publishing any similar defamatory information in the future. He emphasized that Farouk Aliu Mahama is a responsible married man, an astute politician, and a distinguished figure who has earned an enviable reputation through hard work and sacrifices.

The seven-day deadline has been given for the parties involved to respond to the demand notice. Failure to comply may result in legal action being taken against the reporter and the GJA.

By Vincent Kubi