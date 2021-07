Police in South Africa are reportedly moving from door to door to hunt for suspects in recent alleged looting.

There have been days of violent and deadly riots in South Africa over the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma.

Amid the riots, there were reported looting of shops.

Over 3,400 individuals have been arrested in connection to the looting, as well as those accused of instigating the unrest.

Over 200 people have been killed in the riots.

By Melvin Tarlue