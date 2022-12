The Prime Minister of South Korea, Han Duck-soo, has paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House, the seat of the Presidency.

The visit was on Friday December 2, 2022.

He is in Ghana for a 3-day official visit.

Discussion between the two leaders centered on strengthening the ties of co-operation and the bonds of friendship between Ghana and South Korea.

By Vincent Kubi