Armed Robbers Kill Woman …Robs Gold Dealer

Ghana Police Service says its on the heels of some armed robbers who attacked and killed a woman at Aprahwem in the Eastern Region.

The robbers made away with valuables belonging to a gold dealer, the Police said after assuring that they are on manhunt for the attackers.

Police have announced in a statement on Saturday December 3, 2022 that the attackers also shot and murdered another woman in the same area following the incident that happened on Friday December 2, 2022

“We would like to assure the public that we will surely get these thugs arrested to face justice,” the Police assured in a statement issued on Saturday December 3, 2022.

By Vincent Kubi