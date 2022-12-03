GIS Grabs 981 Parcels Of Suspected Marijuana

A joint Immigration and Formed Police Unit personnel operation has identified 981 parcels of substances suspected to be marijuana at Liero, a community around Fielmuo in the Sissala West district.

This follows a swoop conducted in a house in the area which led to the retrieval of the parcels.

The seized parcels which were stocked in a room have been sent to Hamile Border Post for further investigation and action.

In a joint statement released and copied DGN Online, the two state security agencies are preparing to send the substances to a forensic lab to analyse the exhibits to ascertain the veracity of their deep suspicion on what the substance is actually.

In the meantime, frantic efforts are being made to apprehend persons connected to the ceased substance to aid in investigation and appropriate action.

The Hamile Border Post Commander, Chief Supt. Owusu Ansah indicated that whereas they appreciate the impeccable rapport with the locals, “we wish to respectfully inform the few unrepentant ones not to stand in our way.”

He added that “They must either change or we change them, middle ground is not an option.”

By Vincent Kubi