Spain, Scotland Secure Euro 2024 Tickets

Scotland

Spain secured a place at Euro 2024 after Gavi’s second-half goal was enough to beat Norway 1-0 away on Sunday and they will be joined by their Group A rivals Scotland and Turkey from Group D following an eventful night in qualifying.

Spain and Scotland both secured spots in the top two with 15 points from six games, with Norway third on 10 points having played a game more, while Turkey thrashed Latvia 4-0 to make sure they will finish among the qualifying places.

Gavi scored the game’s only goal for Spain, who ended Norway and their Manchester City star Erling Haaland’s chances of reaching the final in Germany next summer.

“I’m really happy with the result. We played well and it bore fruit,” Gavi said after the match. “We’re on a good run of wins. Norway are a tough team, above all at home. So we’re happy.”

On a chilly night in Oslo, Spain dominated possession but struggled to break down a resolute home defence, and it looked like VAR might prevent them from booking their Euro berth when Álvaro Morata had a first-half goal ruled out for offside.

The Spain striker was the centre of attention again when Gavi fired home four minutes after the break and another VAR offside check ensued, but this time he was in the clear and the goal was allowed to stand.

Gavi added: “I think it was because of Morata, who was in an offside position, I don’t know if he was or not, but they gave the goal and I’m happy about that.”

Norway set up to hit Spain on the break, but they struggled to create much in attack as the visitors cruised into the finals with two games to spare and rarely gave Haaland a chance to show his brilliance.