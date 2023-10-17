Invest In Creative Industry – Kaywa

Kaywa

Popular Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer, David Kojo Kyei, known in the music scene as Kaywa, has advised the government to turn its attention to the creative arts industry and invest more for the country’s benefit.

He claims that despite the resource shortage Ghana’s creative industry is experiencing, even a small investment will yield greater returns than in other areas of the economy.

Kaywa believes that investing in the sector would aid its entry into the fiercely competitive international market, which required strong funding.

According to him, there is great potential for the sector to generate cash for the government and jobs.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Celeb Biz Show, Kaywa said that many of the incredible talents that keep putting the nation on the map of the world come from the creative arts sector.

He mentioned that people’s negative perceptions of the industry will improve as a result of the government investing more in it and looking at the prospects it can provide for the next generation.

“Let’s make a lot more investments from a governmental standpoint. Money is vital, but so is attention. We were taught not to value it since creative arts are only for dropouts, but that is untrue,” he said.

He emphasised that in order for the key players to perform better, the government should provide avenues for them to continuously increase their capacity and expertise.

Building additional programmes and organisations to support those who want to use their creative abilities and talents to start their own businesses will also gradually assist to ease the nation’s unemployment problems, he added.