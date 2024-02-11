Spare Parts Dealers Go Gaga Over Bawumia’s Flat Rate Tax Proposal

The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has expressed its appreciation for the visionary proposal put forth by Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia to implement a flat rate tax on the importation of spare parts into the country.

Read the full statement from Spare Parts Dealers Association below:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11 February 2024

Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association Commends Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia’s Proposal for Flat Rate Tax on Spare Parts Imports

The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association expresses its heartfelt appreciation for the visionary proposal put forth by Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s presidential aspirant, to implement a flat rate tax on the importation of spare parts into the country.

The Association views this initiative as highly commendable and believes it will play a crucial role in safeguarding the interests of spare parts dealerships nationwide.

As an apolitical organization dedicated to the development and enhancement of the spare parts dealership industry, we wholeheartedly accept and support Dr. Bawumia’s proposal.

We eagerly anticipate the timely implementation of this policy, contingent upon the New Patriotic Party’s success in breaking the eight-year political jinx come December 7, 2024.

During a forum held on Wednesday, 7th February 2024, in Accra, the Vice President, also the flagbearer of the NPP, announced the party’s commitment to introducing a flat rate tax on spare parts imports.

The Association is committed to collaborating with relevant stakeholders to ensure the seamless implementation of this beneficial tax structure.

The proposed flat rate tax is poised to significantly reduce the cost of spare parts, providing much-needed relief to commercial drivers who routinely factor these expenses into transport fares.

This, in turn, will alleviate additional burdens on the commuting public, contributing to a more sustainable and affordable transportation system.

We call upon all members of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association to rally behind the introduction of the flat rate tax on spare parts imports.

By uniting in support of this initiative, we can collectively contribute to the growth and prosperity of the spare parts dealership industry while fostering positive developments in the broader economic landscape.

The Association expresses its gratitude to Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia for his foresight and commitment to the welfare of the spare parts sector, and we look forward to witnessing the positive impact of this policy on our industry and the nation as a whole.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Takyi Addo

0244369057

Head of Communications

