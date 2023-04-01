Speaker Declares Kumawu Seat Vacant

Alban S.K. Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin, has declared the Kumawu parliamentary seat in the Ashanti Region vacant following the passing of the Member of Parliament (MP), Philip Atta Basoah.

Mr Bagbin, in a communication to the Electoral Commission (EC) on Friday and signed by the Clerk to Parliament, requested the commission to take consequential action by conducting a by-election to get a successor for the late MP.

The declaration is in accordance with Article 112 (5) of the 1992 Constitution, which states that “Whenever a vacancy occurs in Parliament, the Clerk to Parliament shall notify the Electoral commission in writing within seven days after the vacancy occurred, and a by-election shall be held within 30 days after the vacancy occurred.”

The legislator died on March 27, 2023, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he had been hospitalised momentarily.

“I have asked the Clerk to write to the Electoral Commission against the unfortunate departure of our colleague which has led to occurrence of a vacancy in the House,” he stated.

“As a clear and unambiguous communication from Parliament to the Electoral Commission and a notice to Ghanaians and particularly, the constituency concerned,” the Speaker added.

“In the exercise of the power conferred and the duty imposed on the Clerk to Parliament by Section 3 of the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana Amendment Act 1996 (Act 527), I Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, Clerk to Parliament, do hereby formally notify you of the occurrence of a vacancy on 27th March, 2023 in the membership of Parliament necessitated by the death of Mr. Philip Basoah, Honourbale Member of Parliament for Kumawu,” the Speaker read the letter.

He continued, “I request you to take appropriate conseque ntial action as required by law.”

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House