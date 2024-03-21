Speaker Misinformed Parliament Over South Dayi MP Injunction Against New Ministers – AG

Alban Bagbin

In response to recent claims, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has refuted allegations suggesting that he has been served with an interlocutory injunction in a case brought forward by Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor.

Mr. Dame made it clear that he has not been formally presented with any legal documents pertaining to the ongoing court proceedings mentioned in the allegations.

This statement from the Attorney-General aims to address and dismiss any speculations surrounding the purported serving of an interlocutory injunction in the case.

The denial provided by Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame sheds light on his position regarding the situation and emphasizes his stance on the matter. Further developments regarding this issue are anticipated as the legal proceedings continue to unfold.

This comes after Parliament temporarily suspended the approval process for President Akufo-Addo’s Ministerial and Deputy Ministerial nominees after an interlocutory injunction was filed at the Supreme Court by MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

In response to Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin’s announcement of the lawsuit causing the suspension, Mr. Dame refuted the claim in a letter addressed to the Speaker the following day.

He stated that no application for an interlocutory injunction had been filed against the vetted ministers, therefore there was no legal obstacle preventing Parliament from continuing with the approval process in accordance with the Constitution.

