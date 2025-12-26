Speaker Pledges to Protect Press Freedom

Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has given firm assurances that no law will be passed under his leadership to stifle the work of journalists or undermine media freedom in the country.

Speaking through the Member of Parliament for La Dade-Kotopon and Deputy Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, at the 3rd Annual Dinner Night of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in Accra on Monday, the Speaker acknowledged growing anxieties within the media fraternity over the application of digital and electronic communications laws.

He noted that laws originally intended to regulate online activity were increasingly being used to harass, intimidate and curtail the legitimate work of journalists. Mr. Bagbin assured the gathering that Parliament, under his watch, would not endorse any legislation that threatens constitutional guarantees of press freedom.

Drawing on his long parliamentary experience dating back to the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1993, the Speaker further indicated that existing laws found to be inimical to media freedom would be reviewed to align them with democratic principles and constitutional protections.

His remarks come at a time of heightened concern among media practitioners over arrests, interrogations and legal actions linked to online publications and social media commentary arising from their professional work.

Several journalists at the event shared personal accounts of encounters with law enforcement agencies, underscoring the chilling effect such actions could have on free expression.

The Ghana Journalists Association reiterated its long-held position that while ethical, accurate and responsible journalism remains non-negotiable, the enforcement of laws must not be used to erode press freedom or intimidate practitioners.

The Speaker stressed the importance of striking a careful balance between safeguarding national security and protecting freedom of expression, describing a free, independent and responsible media as a cornerstone of Ghana’s democratic governance.

The dinner, which brought together journalists, lawmakers and other key stakeholders, ended with renewed calls for sustained dialogue and collaboration to ensure that electronic communications laws are applied in ways that protect journalists, strengthen democratic accountability and uphold the rule of law.

A Daily Guide Report